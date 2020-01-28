Blake Lively’s Back on the Red Carpet in the Most Surprising Louboutin Thigh-Highs

Blake Lively is back and making waves in her favorite shoe brand.

The actress arrived at the New York premiere of “The Rhythm Section” last night for her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her third child a few months ago — and her look featured fierce footwear.

The “Gossip Girl” alum stepped out in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown from Dolce & Gabbana with a low-neckline and high slit, perfect for showing off her footwear. While red carpet dressing often means a pump or sandal, Lively instead opted for a pair of fierce Christian Louboutin Fabiola boots.

Blake Lively in a Dolce & Gabbana dress with Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Blake Lively’s Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

The thigh-high boots feature a leather upper with tortoiseshell buttons winding up the leg. They have an almond toe and a slim stiletto heel, with Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole underneath.

Lively completed the look with elbow-length leather gloves and an eye-catching necklace from Lorraine Schwartz with layered diamonds and pearls and a dazzling 50-carat emerald. She wore her hair pulled back into an updo, revealing pearl stud earrings.

Blake Lively in a Dolce & Gabbana dress with Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A longtime fan and friend of Louboutin’s, Lively presented the designer with the Person of the Year honor at the 2010 FN Achievement Awards.

“I’ve never been more disarmed by a person,” the star said of Louboutin in her speech, joking that she “owns so many pairs, [she] should be institutionalized.”

