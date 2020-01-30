Blake Lively Wears Sparkly Leopard Louboutins & Prada Feathers on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Blake Lively wore a glamorous ensemble for her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday in New York.

The “A Simple Favor” actress was clad in a two-piece Prada outfit with feather trim, choosing a sheer collared shirt ($1,560 from Net-a-Porter.com) and an asymmetrical midi skirt ($731 at Cettire.com).

Blake Lively in Prada and Christian Louboutin heels on “”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

For footwear, Lively selected a pair of sparkling leopard-print Christian Louboutin pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe, slim stiletto heel and low-cut topline, a feature that’s meant to flatter the foot.

A closer look at Blake Lively’s Christian Louboutin stilettos. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Lively completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Animal prints are a major shoe trend that continues in the spring ’20 season. While leopard is a classic, other more daring prints inspired by the animal kingdom include cow, snake and lizard.

Louboutin has long been a favorite brand of Lively’s, and she presented the designer with the 2010 FN Achievement Award for Person of the Year.

“I’ve never been more disarmed by a person,” the “Gossip Girl” alum said of Louboutin in her speech at the time, joking that she “owns so many pairs, [she] should be institutionalized.”

On her current press tour for “The Rhythm Section,” Lively has also stepped out in shoe silhouettes from Valentino and Alaia.

