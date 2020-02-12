Blake Lively Does Menswear Inspo in Lots of Layers & Studded Platform Boots at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Blake Lively went for a black-and-white look with lots of layers — and a fierce pair of shoes — on the front row at the Michael Kors Collection fall ’20 runway show, held today during New York Fashion Week.

Unsurprisingly, the “A Simple Favor” actress, 32, wore an ensemble by Michael Kors. She sported a white button-down shirt layered over a black-and-white polka-dot blouse. On top of that, she added a checked vest.

Blake Lively on the front row at the Michael Kors fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

On the bottom, Lively sported a pair of wide-leg black trousers. The pants mostly hid her footwear, offering just a tiny peek at her Alaia shoes. The studded lace-up boots feature a chunky heel, a leather and suede upper and a platform for extra stability.

Blake Lively in a black-and-white look en route to the Michael Kors show at NYFW CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Blake Lively’s Alaia boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Alaia silhouette is actually a repeat wear for the “Gossip Girl” alum. While promoting her new film, “The Rhythm Section,” last month in New York, Lively teamed the platforms with another chic black-and-white outfit. She went for a head-to-heel Alaia look, pairing the shoes with a classic poplin blouse and a black velvet midi skirt.

Blake Lively wears head-to-toe Alaia in New York on Jan. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The exact Alaia style chosen by Lively is no longer available. However, fans hoping to get a similar look may want to consider one of the below options, all priced under $300.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Studded Platform Boot, $272.

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Glenn Bootie, $150.

To Buy: Steve Madden Bloomed Black Leather, $136.

