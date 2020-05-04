Christian Louboutin Reflects on Blake Lively’s ‘Heavenly’ 2018 Met Gala Look

Louboutin with Lively at the 2018 Met Gala. The designer made the actress two pairs of elaborately-crafted shoes for the event, whose theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Plenty of Met Gala fans point to the 2018 event as a particularly good year — and Christian Louboutin agrees.

During his FN cover shoot, the French designer looked back on some of his favorite celebrity moments in his career. At the top of his list was accompanying actress Blake Lively to the 2018 Met Gala, which had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

“It was a very fun preparation. Blake was really into it,” Louboutin recalled. “The dress was really big, so the whole preparation was a lot of fun.”

Blake Lively in a custom Versace gown and Christian Louboutin peep-toe platforms decorated with gold and passementerie. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The designer created two pairs of shoes for Lively to wear before and during the event, with the red carpet version an over-the-top embellished platform, which the actress wore with an equally ornate custom Versace gown.

A close-up of Louboutin’s custom platform design for Lively. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

“(It was) a peep-toe sandal with three layers of different, successive layers of small platforms, which I adorned in a different way every time,” he said. The gold and burgundy shoe was decorated with passmenterie, an elaborate style of trim work that is often seen in traditional religious garments.

“(They were) exactly she wanted,” said Louboutin. “She’s very specific. At the end she was really incredible.”

Lively and Louboutin in New York together before heading to the 2018 Met Gala. The actress wore a second pair of the designer’s shoes created just for the evening. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Louboutin also reflected on the theme of that year’s event (which also saw Rihanna wearing a glittering pair of his pumps). “There was so much effort, especially that year, and it was linked to something that I like,” he said. “It was a vision of a very baroque idea of religion… really extravagant in a religious way, which you barely see in reality. It was something out of an incredible movie.”