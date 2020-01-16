Blake Lively Has the Ultimate NYC Mom Style in an Oversize Coat & Leather Vans Sneakers

Blake Lively was spotted out and about in New York yesterday with husband Ryan Reynolds, and she wore an ensemble that looked less like something her “Gossip Girl” counterpart would wear and more like something from the average NYC mom’s closet.

Lively wore an oversize green coat with black leggings, accessorizing for the cold with a beanie and a striped scarf.

Blake Lively out and about in New York on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Blake Lively’s Vans Sk8-Hi Slim sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the actress wore sneakers from Vans, a brand that has celebrity fans such as Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and Hailey Baldwin. Lively chose the label’s Sk8-Hi Slim sneakers in a black leather fabrication, with a leopard-print lining and the Vans logo on the tongue. The shoes retailed for $80 on Walmart.com but are no longer available in Lively’s chosen hue; they can be purchased in white for $55.

Vans Sk8-Hi Slim. CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked winter-ready in a blue windbreaker and skinny black trousers. The “Green Lantern” actor completed his look with brown lace-up shoes that appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds out and about in New York on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Lively and Reynolds are parents to three girls, including a newborn baby, so it’s unsurprising that their off-duty looks would be of the more casual variety. When she’s on duty, whether for a press tour or red carpet, Lively is known for her highly stylized looks, often wearing more than one outfit in the same day. Her ensembles often come complete with soaring heels from Christian Louboutin.

Flip through the gallery for a look back at Blake Lively’s maternity style throughout her three pregnancies.

Want more?

Blake Lively’s Top 10 Christian Louboutin Looks

Blake Lively Visits Dior’s Paris Office in a Romantic Skirt & Studded Boots

BlakeLively Channels Cinderella in Louboutins and a Torn-Up Dress