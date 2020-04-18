NBA Star Blake Griffin Dominates an Outdoor Workout In Air Jordans

While the NBA season is on hold for the time being, Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin is still getting in his workouts.

The 31-year-old athlete went for an outdoor sweat session on Saturday while still maintaining a proper social distance between his fellow workout companions. In the Los Angeles heat, Griffin took his shirt off and just wore drawstring athletic shorts and a cross-chest heart rate monitor.

Blake Griffin (center) gets an outdoor workout in Los Angeles. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

The 6-foot-9-inches tall basketball player stayed active in a pair of white Nike crew socks tucked into Air Jordan high-top sneakers. The Air Jordan XXXIV Amber Rise debuted on Thanksgiving Day in November 2019 with their recognizable translucent panels and vibrant orange accents, all finished with mixed black uppers.

The style retailed originally for $180 but is only available now through resale sites like StockX from $123 to $335.

Blake Griffin gets in an outdoor workout in Los Angeles. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

With the coronavirus pandemic caused the NBA season to come to a halt, Griffin said on March 13 he would donate $100,000 toward supporting employees in the Detroit Pistons organization and those at the Little Ceasars Arena where the team plays.

Griffin joined the Jordan Brand family back in 2012 and has since released his own iterations of sneakers from the label’s extensive lineup, including his own take on the Air Jordan 34 PE. The athlete then resigned with the Nike-owned brand in September 2018 for a two-year extension in advance of his contract expiring that fall; his new deal lasts until the fall of 2020.

Check out more colorways of the Air Jordan 34 that you can still shop now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan XXXIV in Metallic Silver, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan XXXIV in Black/Digital Pink, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan XXXIV in Black/Dark Smoke, $180.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Blake Griffin Wore Sneakers He Designed With 11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Justice Griffith

Detroit Piston Christian Wood Becomes Third NBA Star to Test Positive for the Coronavirus