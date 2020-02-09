Blac Chyna’s 2020 Oscars Look Showcases Her Leg Tattoos & Strappy Platform Sandals

Blac Chyna was among some of the first stars to hit the red carpet at the 92 annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this afternoon.

For her Oscars debut, the 31-year-old model and reality star didn’t go unnoticed in a plunging black velvet gown with a glamorous train and a thigh-high slit, which highlighted some of her many intricate tattoos. The dramatic long-sleeve design also featured royal blue fringe at the wrist and shoulders with sparkly crystal details.

Blac Chyna shows off her myriad of tattoos in a plunging black velvet gown with matching pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur, who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, styled the gown with a pair of black peep-toe ankle-strap pumps featuring a sky-high heel and generous platform. The shoes appeared to be fabricated in satin.

Blac Chyna is seen adjusting her gown’s long train on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chyna accessorized with blue earrings to match her dress and wore her hair in a retro-inspired 1920s flapper style.

Blac Chyna strikes a pose for cameras on the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Academy Awards ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

