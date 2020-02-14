Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Celebrate Birkenstock’s New Launch

On Feb. 13 Birkenstock hosted an event in partnership with the online luxury retailer MatchesFashion to celebrate the brand that’s become synonymous with comfort and style. The gathering was to mark the launch of the German shoe brand’s first 1774 collection with celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar, during the Frieze Art Fair in Los Angeles. The collaboration features a new, elevated line of seasonless, unisex iterations of classic Birkenstock styles, including the Arizona, Milano, Madrid and Siena sandal models.

The timeless shoe has drawn attention in recent years as a fashion-forward, practical choice for designers at fashion week, street style personalities, and celebrities. Last night’s event was no exception with the launch attracting an expected star-studded crowd. Some of the high-profile attendees included Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jeremy Scott and Usher, who already was eyeing the yellow version from the collection during the evening.

Charlize Theron CREDIT: MatchesFashion/Jason Jean

Some of the attendees opted to wear styles from the new collection. Theron wore the reimagined version of the Arizona model in the white palette. She styled them with a black T-shirt, a coordinating oversized blazer and a pair of white, wide-leg jeans. Fremar appeared to be wearing the new Siena model in the black.

Chloe Grace Moretz CREDIT: MatchesFashion/Jason Jean

Over the past few years, Birkenstock has collaborated with several luxury designers, including Rick Owens, Valentino, Proenza Schouler and, most recently, Stefano Pilati’s Random Identities label. Through its various partnerships with more commercial and niche designers, the brand’s continues to refine its position in the luxury footwear space.

The Birkenstock 1774 collection is available exclusive on MatchesFashion.com right now, and the global launch will take place on March 1.