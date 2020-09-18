Billy Porter Goes Full Zebra-Print in Cocktail Ad Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In a full head-to-toe zebra print ensemble — part of his latest ad campaign for Ketel One — Billy Porter took to Instagram to announced that he will be celebrating this Emmy season in style.

Wearing a zebra-print parka with black pants, the actor, singer and Broadway star sits in front of a tree with a picnic spread of fruit and Ketel One cocktails.

He completes his animal-print look with a pair of zebra-print loafers and a fun black cap.

“AND THE AWARD GOES TO…. US ALL #ad This Emmy’s season,” Porter writes in his Instagram post. “@KetelOne_US and I are toasting to those who make the world more marvelous ✌🏾🏳️‍🌈 💁🏾‍♂️….. On Emmys night I know I will be sipping an official Awards cocktail – the @KetelOne_US Seven Minute Martini and feeling good that each cocktail kit gives back to two organizations that help make sure we are ALL seen and heard: @glaad and @naacp.”

Part of the profits from the Seven Minute Martini cocktail kit go toward the GLAAD Awards and the NAACP in its fight for equal representation for people of color in the United States.

Watch on FN

In August, Billy Porter performed at the Democratic National Convention — delivering a star performance of “For What It’s Worth.” As usual, Porter’s style was beautifully bold, as he wore a white puff-sleeved shirt, black trousers, high-heeled black leather boots and best of all: A long waistcoat with a bustle taffeta towards the back.

Porter has been a prolific political activist throughout the pandemic. On numerous occasions, the actor has spoken out against racial injustice, advocated for LGBTQ rights and urged voters to show up at the polls.

Porter often makes inspirational style statements with his unusual outfits on the red carpet, from his white train at the Golden Globe awards to his Coach platform boots at the Grammys.

Looking for the perfect quarantine shoe that makes an easy slip-on for all of your at-home lounging needs? Shop a pair of animal print loafers inspired by Porter’s bold style below.

Alexandre Birman Becky Loafer CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Becky Loafer

CC Corso Como Jatiba Genuine Calf Hair Loafer CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: CC Corso Como Jatiba Genuine Calf Hair Loafer

Cole Haan Brie Loafer CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Cole Haan Brie Loafer