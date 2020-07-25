Billy Porter Trades His Gowns & Platforms For Rainbow Nikes, Sweats & a Pride T-Shirt

Billy Porter’s take on “#SelfCare Saturday” includes the ultimate rainbow sneakers.

The “Pose” actor hopped on his green Cannondale bike today — similar products retail anywhere from $500 to $3,300 — for a relaxing weekend activity. Though he kept comfy in black sweatpants, the star brought his signature flair with his choice of a rainbow-accented t-shirt and matching Nike sneakers.

The Nike Air Max 720 pair comes from the brand’s 2019 “Be True” collection and boasts neon-coated uppers. It also features contrasting elements of a black Nike “Swoosh” with a translucent midsole and outsole. Though they once sold for $190, pairs now range in price from $153 to $365 on resale sites like StockX.

The Nike Air Max 720 “Be True” released in 2019. CREDIT: Nike News

The Tony Award-winning actor had another Pride-ready moment in June when the he posed for a new Ketel One ad next to bottles of the brand’s vodka; he showed off his toned form in a black mesh crop top under a neon patterned jacket courtesy of The Blonds. The outfit stepped even further onto the wild side with his choice of a cheetah-print swim brief from designer Patrick Church; the Rita bottoms feature a neon print base with additions of animal patterns and a repeated face motif, retailing on sale for $68 on the brand’s website.

The finishing touch of the standout combination came with Porter’s choice of footwear. In a style from Shoedaism by Karin Onderková’s collections, the 5-inch platform heels sit atop a metallic base with strappy uppers and an architectural curved heel. Similar colorways of the Andreja silhouette are available for $636 at Shoedaism.shop.

Fans of Billy Porter know to expect the unexpected when it comes to fashion and shoes. The “Kinky Boots” alum’s style repertoire includes everything from a glittering Alexandro Fratelli blazer worn over a ruffled dress from Kim Perets and Coach platform boots to a 24-carat gold-coated dress with matching bespoke Jimmy Choo towering sandals.

