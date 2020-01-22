Billy Porter Takes His Favorite Platform Boots to a Broadway Red Carpet

Billy Porter can’t get enough of his Coach platform boots.

The “Pose” actor wore the on-trend silhouette last night at the Broadway opening of “A Soldier’s Play” in New York. He teamed his shoes with a longline asymmetrical coat that had writing printed across one side.

Billy Porter in Coach platform boots on the red carpet at the Broadway opening of “A Soldier’s Play.” CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Billy Porter’s Coach platform boots. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Platforms are trending in a big way for fall — thanks to labels such as Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Rick Owens. The shoes provide a height boost with more stability than a stiletto, leading to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer. Porter’s pair — which he’s worn before — boasts a chunky heel, an almond toe and a shiny leather upper.

At the 2019 FN Achievement Awards, Porter spoke with FN on the red carpet about his first time walking in heels, calling the experience “powerful.”

“As a black gay man, my masculinity has been in question from the time that I could walk. And the worse thing you can do as a black gay man in America is appear feminine, aka put on some heels. From the minute I was able to do that freely, I felt the most grounded, the most powerful, the most masculine I have felt in my life,” he said.

Billy Porter in Jimmy Choo on the red carpet at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the FNAAs, Porter presented FN Hall of Fame inductee Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s longtime designer.

