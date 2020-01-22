Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billy Porter Takes His Favorite Platform Boots to a Broadway Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Billy Porter
Billy Porter: “Like a Boss” Premiere
Billy Porter: 2020 Golden Globes
Billy Porter: 2019 FN Achievement Awards
Billy Porter: 2019 AMAs
Billy Porter can’t get enough of his Coach platform boots.

The “Pose” actor wore the on-trend silhouette last night at the Broadway opening of “A Soldier’s Play” in New York. He teamed his shoes with a longline asymmetrical coat that had writing printed across one side.

Billy Porter', black boots, coach shoes, platform shoes, A Soldier's Play' Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 21 Jan 2020
Billy Porter in Coach platform boots on the red carpet at the Broadway opening of “A Soldier’s Play.”
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Billy Porter', black boots, coach shoes, platform shoes, A Soldier's Play' Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 21 Jan 2020
A close-up look at Billy Porter’s Coach platform boots.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Platforms are trending in a big way for fall — thanks to labels such as Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Rick Owens. The shoes provide a height boost with more stability than a stiletto, leading to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer. Porter’s pair — which he’s worn before —  boasts a chunky heel, an almond toe and a shiny leather upper.

At the 2019 FN Achievement Awards, Porter spoke with FN on the red carpet about his first time walking in heels, calling the experience “powerful.”

“As a black gay man, my masculinity has been in question from the time that I could walk. And the worse thing you can do as a black gay man in America is appear feminine, aka put on some heels. From the minute I was able to do that freely, I felt the most grounded, the most powerful, the most masculine I have felt in my life,” he said.

Billy Porter, jimmy choo, yellow jacket, heels, red carpet, 2019 FNAAs, footwear news achievement awards
Billy Porter in Jimmy Choo on the red carpet at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the FNAAs, Porter presented FN Hall of Fame inductee Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s longtime designer.

Click through the gallery for a look at Billy Porter’s best red carpet fashion.

