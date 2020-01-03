Billy Porter Shines in Platform Boots Alongside Brad Pitt + More at AFI Awards Luncheon

Awards season is here, which means we can expect plenty of show-stopping looks from Billy Porter, starting with today’s American Film Institute Awards luncheon in Los Angeles.

The “Pose” star arrived on the red carpet wearing a blush pink satin poncho-sleeved gown with a long train to match. He matched it with a silver chain necklace and one of his most beloved accessories: an oversized floppy hat

Billy Porter at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Billy Porter’s platform boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A master of the red carpet, Porter made sure to give a glimpse of his footwear: platform black leather boots with a chunky block heel. The Tony Award-winning star often favors a boot and previously has worn platform styles from Rick Owens, Coach, Gucci and more.

The AFI Awards honor the top 10 outstanding films and top 10 outstanding television series. This year’s luncheon brought out some of the best-dressed males in Hollywood, including Porter, Brad Pitt and Kit Harrington.

Pitt chose a brown suit for the event, worn over a slate-colored polo shirt and a pair of patent cap-toe dress shoes with a squared-off toe. Harrington also chose a colored suit, wearing a satin blue blazer and pant set with a pair of black suede boots.

Brad Pitt at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kit Harrington at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

