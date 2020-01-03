Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billy Porter Shines in Platform Boots Alongside Brad Pitt + More at AFI Awards Luncheon

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
billy porter, pink dress, black hat, platform heels, boots,AFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles
Billy Porter
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Awards season is here, which means we can expect plenty of show-stopping looks from Billy Porter, starting with today’s American Film Institute Awards luncheon in Los Angeles.

The “Pose” star arrived on the red carpet wearing a blush pink satin poncho-sleeved gown with a long train to match. He matched it with a silver chain necklace and one of his most beloved accessories: an oversized floppy hat

billy porter, pink dress, black hat, platform heels, boots,AFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles
Billy Porter at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
billy porter, pink dress, black hat, platform heels, boots,AFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles
Billy Porter at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
billy porter, pink dress, black hat, platform heels, boots,AFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles
A closer look at Billy Porter’s platform boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A master of the red carpet, Porter made sure to give a glimpse of his footwear: platform black leather boots with a chunky block heel. The Tony Award-winning star often favors a boot and previously has worn platform styles from Rick Owens, Coach, Gucci and more.

The AFI Awards honor the top 10 outstanding films and top 10 outstanding television series. This year’s luncheon brought out some of the best-dressed males in Hollywood, including Porter, Brad Pitt and Kit Harrington.

Pitt chose a brown suit for the event, worn over a slate-colored polo shirt and a pair of patent cap-toe dress shoes with a squared-off toe. Harrington also chose a colored suit, wearing a satin blue blazer and pant set with a pair of black suede boots.

AFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles, brad pitt, brown suit, brown shoes
Brad Pitt at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kit harrington, afi awards, los angeles, blue suit
Kit Harrington at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Billy Porter Says His Major Fashion Moments Are ‘Not An Accident’

Billy Porter Dressed to Impress at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Billy Porter Wears a Dramatic Thom Browne Look With Two-Tone Wingtips at the AMAs

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad