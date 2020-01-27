Billy Porter Sparkles in a ‘Lampshade’ Hat With 70,000 Crystals and Matching Boots on Grammys Red Carpet

Billy Porter brought his signature drama tonight to the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet.

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Tony Award winning-actor stepped out in a blue glittering jumpsuit with a matching cropped jacket. And the sparkles continued onto his lampshade-like hat that included a bejeweled fringe and coordinating blue and silver makeup.

The look is from Baja East by Scott Studenberg with the retractable hat made in collaboration with Sarah Sokol. The entire look features 70,000 hand-placed crystals.

Billy Porter on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Billy Porter’s embellished platform boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pant of the jumpsuit echoed the layered fringe of the hat, dangling over a pair of glittering, embellished metallic silver platform boots with a round toe.

He added to the look with a jewel-coated spider bracelet and an equally fringed clutch.

Billy Porter on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joining Porter in the dramatic styling was Ariana Grande, who swept the red carpet in a voluminous Giambattista Valli gown with Christian Louboutin heels. Grande is nominated for five awards tonight including Record of the Year.

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli with Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

