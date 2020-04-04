Billy Porter Reminisces About This Fashionable Gucci Moment With Salma Hayek

Billy Porter is never one to shy away from an opportunity to make a fashion statement — even when most Americans are staying home. Known for his statement suiting, elaborate couture ensembles, and eye-catching footwear, the ‘Pose’ star masters red carpet style. While many of us continue to swear by our sweatpants during this quarantine period, Porter offered some sartorial inspiration with a throwback photo alongside Like A Boss co-star, Salma Hayek, at the National Board of Film Gala in January.

For the event, Porter wore a Gucci velvet blazer in the Brown/Red colorway. The jacket features a red-toned brown hue throughout with the brand’s signature logo, embroidered in gold threading throughout. The garment is lined with a beige neutral shade and peeks out on the collar and rolled cuffs.

He paired the statement outerwear with a classic pair of wide-leg cream trousers. As for footwear, the Kinky Boots performer went back to the basics and opted for a pair of red-tone brown boots, in a slightly lighter shade than his jacket. Hayek’s statement, yet neutral, look, complemented Porter’s style. She wore a metallic silver Jonathan Simkhai dress with coordinating peep-toe platform sandals and a gold handbag.

Porter long has been an avid wearer of neutral, sleek yet eye-catching footwear. He is often spotted on the red carpet wearing platform styles, such as this black pair and an embellished version from Coach.

To add some of this star’s shoe style prowess to your collection, shop these boot styles to save for outdoor walks or as a fashionable alternative to your everyday slippers of the moment.

Dear Frances Spirit Boots $575 (plus 20% off)

Jeffrey Campbell Goddard Booties $210

