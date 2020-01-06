Billy Porter Looks Like an Angel in Feathers + Sparkling Jimmy Choos at Golden Globes 2020

Billy Porter knows how to make an entrance.

The “Pose” actor arrived in style tonight on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Porter wore a white Alex Vinash look with a dramatic feathered train, which recalled angel wings.

Billy Porter wears Alex Vinash with Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On his feet, the Broadway star wore Jimmy Choo shoes, choosing a customized version of the Minori silhouette with an on-trend square toe. Different styles of the shoe are available for around $1,295. The square toe, a ’90s favorite, has become a staple for the fashion set in recent months.

A close-up look at Billy Porter’s sparkling Jimmy Choos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo was a fitting choice, as Porter presented the label’s longtime designer Sandra Choi as she was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards last month in New York.

“It’s been 23 amazing years of dedication, hard work and believe it or not, a little bit of luck,” Choi said onstage, where she dedicated her award to the Jimmy Choo team.

On the FNAA red carpet, Porter talked about his red carpet success, explaining that his androgynous, statement-making looks are “not an accident.”

“I have frolicked around in frocks from the time I can remember. People have always talked about my fashion; people have always talked s**t about me because of my fashion. Because I never cared,” Porter explained. “What’s happening right now — it’s not an accident. My friends actually had to remind me of that. They said, ‘This is an extension of what you’ve always done. You now just have a budget and designers who want to do it for you.’ ”

