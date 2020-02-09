Billy Porter Looks Like Royalty in a Golden Gown & Soaring Platforms at the 2020 Oscars

The red carpet has only just rolled out for the 2020 Academy Awards, but Billy Porter is already making a case for best dressed. The “Pose” actor has arrived at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theate in a glistening gold ensemble.

Porter is wearing a gown with a high-necked golden bodice that appears as if it’s almost covered in feathers. The voluminous skirt is covered in a baroquelike pattern with regal vibes.

On his feet, the Emmy Award winner is sporting a pair of platform shoes, one of his go-to silhouettes. Tonight’s pair comes in shiny gold, with a lace-up upper and sparkling embellishment on the vamp. Porter is wearing the shoes over a pair of beige fishnets.

Porter had arguably one of the buzziest ensembles of the night at the 2019 Oscars, hitting the red carpet in a custom-made tuxedo-gown by Christian Siriano.

The Tony winner puts together his statement-making red carpet looks with the assistance of longtime stylist Sam Ratelle, who is also a costume designer. Speaking to FN earlier this month, Ratelle said of his client’s Oscars night fashion: “The Category [is] ROYALTY!” The stylist also said to expect to see more than one Porter look throughout the night, meaning that fans should stay tuned for more to come.

