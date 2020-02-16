Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billy Porter Takes On LFW in a Ruffled Dress, His Go-To Coach Platforms + Lots of Sparkles

By Ella Chochrek
Awards season may have ended, but fear not: Billy Porter’s streak of swoon-worthy fashion moments isn’t over yet.

The “Pose” star is currently creating magical ensembles at London Fashion Week fall ’20, where he’s already attended several of the biggest shows. One of Porter’s standout outfits came for Matty Bovan on Saturday, where he wore a glistening Alexandro Fratelli blazer over a ruffled, layered dress from Kim Perets.

Billy Porter, Kim Perets dress, Alexandro Fratelli blazer, coach boots, platforms, white boots, in the front rowMatty Bovan show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 14 Feb 2020
Billy Porter in the front row at the Matty Bovan show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
billy porter, white boots, coach platform shoes, matty bovan, fall 2020
A close-up look at Billy Porter’s white Coach platforms.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On his feet, Porter wore his signature Coach platform boots, which feature a chunky block heel and an almond toe. While the Tony Award winner owns the shoes in several colorways, he opted for a fierce white pair Saturday. The shoes have become a favorite of Porter’s, worn for several high-profile appearances — including the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“The boots were originally introduced to us as a prototype that was under consideration for production. They showed them to us early because they knew Billy and I would love them for his appearance on the Coach float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Porter’s stylist Sam Ratelle told FN of the platforms. “Once Billy started wearing them, he became so in love with them that we’ve been using them consistently.”

Of course, Porter’s no one trick pony when it comes to footwear. Another outfit on Saturday, for the Richard Quinn show, included a clever mix of florals and leather for look that was equally parts romantic and edgy The Emmy awardee wore a glistening floral jacket over form-fitting, vinyl-like pants. He accented the outfit with block-heeled black mid-calf boots, rectangular sunglasses and a shining hat.

Billy Porter, leather pants, skinny black pants, mid calf boots, floral blazer, in the front rowRichard Quinn show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
Billy Porter in the front row at Richard Quinn’s LFW show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Richard Quinn, runway, london fsashion week, billy porter, black boots, front row
A closer look at Billy Porter’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more of Billy Porter’s fashion.

