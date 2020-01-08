Billy Porter Wears a Custom Dapper Dan x Gucci Look With Platform Boots at ‘Like a Boss’ Premiere

Billy Porter wore a customized Dapper Dan x Gucci ensemble on the red carpet at the “Like a Boss” premiere in New York yesterday, Jan. 7.

The “Pose” actor hit the red carpet in a gold floral-embroidered cape with a crystal-embellished bee on the shoulder. He wore the cape over a silky green shirt and bronze trousers.

On his feet, Porter sported one of the season’s biggest shoe trends: platforms. By adding height without sacrificing stability, the platform can create a feeling of empowerment for the wearer. Porter’s boots came in a reddish brown colorway, with a rounded toe and a knee-high cut.

The Emmy Award winner accessorized his outfit with a gold chain-adorned, wide-brimmed white hat, a studded blue mini bag and cuff bracelets.

Based in Harlem, N.Y., Dapper Dan has been a Gucci partner since 2017. The legendary fashion designer rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s with his Dapper Dan Boutique (shuttered in 1992), where he created logoed designs for his clientele, including hip-hop legends LL Cool J and Salt-N-Pepa. Through his work with Gucci today, Dap continues to create high-end custom designs for top stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Offset.

Meanwhile, Porter has established himself as a serious fashion star, known for androgynous looks in bold colors and fabrications. Speaking at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards last month, Porter said his current fashion superstar status has been a longtime coming.

“I have frolicked around in frocks from the time I can remember. People have always talked about my fashion; people have always talked s**t about me because of my fashion. Because I never cared,” Porter explained to FN on the red carpet. “What’s happening right now — it’s not an accident. My friends actually had to remind me of that. They said, ‘This is an extension of what you’ve always done. You now just have a budget and designers who want to do it for you.’ ”

