Billy Porter Brings Back ’00s Butterfly Tattoos In a Seafoam Gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Trends inspired by the ’90s were all the rage of 2019, but Billy Porter is bringing back a classic look at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

On the red carpet in Los Angeles, the “Pose” star stole the show in a two-tone satin seafoam green gown with darker green panels on the side and back.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Billy Porter did what he does best: platforms. He wore a set of white platform boots that he showed off under the hem of his floor-sweeping gown. The Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor frequently chooses lifted styles and has recently worn platform footwear from Coach, Rick Owens and more.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Billy Porter’s platform boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He matched the look with silver jewelry including cuff bracelets and revamped one of the biggest trends of the ’90s and the ’00s: butterfly tattoos.

Related Salma Hayek, Billy Porter + Lupita Nyong'o Are the Most Stylish Trio at the National Board of Review Awards Gala Billy Porter Wears a Custom Dapper Dan x Gucci Look With Platform Boots at 'Like a Boss' Premiere Billy Porter Looks Like an Angel in Feathers + Sparkling Jimmy Choos at Golden Globes 2020

The Tony-award winning actor covered his arms and chest in multi-colored temporary tattoos of fluttering butterflies with a larger red design drawing attention in the center of his chest.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the 2019 FNAAs, Porter spoke about his bold style decisions saying: “I have frolicked around in frocks from the time I can remember. People have always talked about my fashion; people have always talked s**t about me because of my fashion. Because I never cared,” Porter explained. “What’s happening right now — it’s not an accident.”

Lucy Hale also arrived on the red carpet wearing a similar shade to Porter. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum went with a seafoam gown from Miu Miu with color-coordinated platform sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Lucy Hale arrives at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Want more?

Lucy Hale Matches Her Seafoam Gown With Strappy Jimmy Choo Sandals + More Red Carpet Arrivals At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards