Billy Porter’s Oscars After-Party Look Comes in Shades of Purple With a Feathered Cape Top & This Naughty Accessory

After the party is the after-party, and Billy Porter continued his streak of great fashion at the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Vanity Fair Oscars parties after performing at the Academy Awards itself.

The “Pose” star arrived to the Vanity Fair party wearing a dramatic custom Christian Siriano look in shades of purple, including a bubble top with feathers and a long train and lavender pants.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

On his feet, Porter wore a pair of black boots with a block heel and a square toe. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from leather.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Feb. 9. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Billy Porter’s block-heeled boots. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

The actor’s ensemble featured plenty of campy details, including a wide-brimmed hat and elbow-length gloves. Porter completed the chic look with a black-and-white handbag reading, “F**k U Pay Me!”

Billy Porter’s Oscars after-party bag. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Porter performed at the Oscars itself, and he made a statement on that carpet, too. The Tony Award winner wore a gown with a golden bodice and a dramatic baroquelike skirt. On his feet, Porter wore a pair of bespoke Jimmy Choo lace-up boots with embellishment at the toe and a soaring platform heel.

Billy Porter in custom Jimmy Choo heels at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The show-stopping ensembles were put together with the assistance of Porter’s longtime stylist, costume designer Sam Ratelle. Speaking to FN earlier this month, Ratelle said of his client’s Oscars night fashion: “The Category [is] ROYALTY!” The purple look fit into that schema, as the shade has been associated with royalty and power for centuries.

