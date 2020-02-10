Billy Porter’s Oscars After-Party Look Comes in Shades of Purple With a Feathered Cape Top & This Naughty Accessory

After the party is the after-party, and Billy Porter continued his streak of great fashion at the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Vanity Fair Oscars parties after performing at the Academy Awards itself.
The “Pose” star arrived to the Vanity Fair party wearing a dramatic custom Christian Siriano look in shades of purple, including a bubble top with feathers and a long train and lavender pants.
On his feet, Porter wore a pair of black boots with a block heel and a square toe. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from leather.
The actor’s ensemble featured plenty of campy details, including a wide-brimmed hat and elbow-length gloves. Porter completed the chic look with a black-and-white handbag reading, “F**k U Pay Me!”
Porter performed at the Oscars itself, and he made a statement on that carpet, too. The Tony Award winner wore a gown with a golden bodice and a dramatic baroquelike skirt. On his feet, Porter wore a pair of bespoke Jimmy Choo lace-up boots with embellishment at the toe and a soaring platform heel.
The show-stopping ensembles were put together with the assistance of Porter’s longtime stylist, costume designer Sam Ratelle. Speaking to FN earlier this month, Ratelle said of his client’s Oscars night fashion: “The Category [is] ROYALTY!” The purple look fit into that schema, as the shade has been associated with royalty and power for centuries.
Want more?
Gal Gadot Wears $75 Aldo Heels With Her Plunging YSL Gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Matched in White Lace Looks at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party
Tracee Ellis Ross Glistens in a Plunging Golden Gown With Matching Sandals + More at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party