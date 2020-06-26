Billy Porter Breaks the Internet In a Cheetah Speedo, Mesh Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels

Billy Porter may have just debuted his boldest outfit to date.

The Tony Award-winning actor posed for a new Ketel One ad next to bottles of the brand’s vodka, but all attention was drawn to Porter’s daring ensemble. He showed off his toned form in a black mesh crop top under a neon patterned jacket courtesy of The Blonds.

The outfit stepped even further onto the wild side with his choice of a cheetah-print swim brief from designer Patrick Church; the Rita bottoms feature a neon print base with additions of animal patterns and a repeated face motif, retailing on sale for $68 on the brand’s website.

The finishing touch of the standout combination came with Porter’s choice of footwear. In a style from Shoedaism by Karin Onderková’s collections, the 5-inch platform heels sit atop a metallic base with strappy uppers and an architectural curved heel. Similar colorways of the Andreja silhouette are available for $636 at Shoedaism.shop.

Shoedaism by Karin Onderková Andreja heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoedaism

Related Post Malone's Gentleman-Like Makeover Includes a Suit & Tie With Tassel Loafers for His Wine Ad Stylish Grateful Dead Shoes and Merch to Shop Ahead of the Upcoming Tour Kylie Jenner's Biker-Style Outfit Has Sporty Details With Nikes & Chunky Socks

In the caption, Porter wrote: “I celebrate my Black Pride by standing boldly in my authenticity. With every breath and action I take, I consciously choose my truth and I try to reveal that power through my art, my activism and my humanity.”

Fans of Billy Porter know to expect the unexpected when it comes to fashion and shoes. The “Kinky Boots” alum’s style repertoire includes everything from a glittering Alexandro Fratelli blazer worn over a ruffled dress from Kim Perets and Coach platform boots to 24-carat gold-coated dress with matching bespoke Jimmy Choo towering sandals.

For sky-high heels that match Billy Porter’s choice, check out these next bold picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Mermaid Sandals, $65 (was $162).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Sophia Webster Glitter Platforms, $254 (was $675).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Rachel Zoe Ella Platforms, $232.

Flip through the gallery to discover even more of Billy Porter’s wildest style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.