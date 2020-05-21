Billy Porter’s Garden Style Includes a $1,990 Designer Trench + Gold Gucci Loafers

He may be staying at home, but Billy Porter is still managing to pull off bold designer looks.

Known for his irrefutably à la mode style, the “Pose” star set up for a backyard shoot with a little help from his husband Adam Smith. The businessman shared a sneak peek of Porter’s look on his Instagram Stories yesterday as the actor set up a tripod in their garden.

For the shoot, the Tony Award winner looked sharp in a Thom Browne layered ensemble including a white button-down, black trousers, a white-trimmed $1,990 blue trench coat and a perfectly angled wide-brimmed hat.

Billy Porter works a backyard shoot in a Thom Browne and Gucci look, May 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adam Porter-Smith/Instagram

He topped off the ensemble with a very on-brand house shoe for Billy Porter, courtesy of Gucci. The gold and black style includes a metallic horsebit detail with signature interlocking logos across the uppers. While the actor’s colorway is sold out, a velvet take on the style retails for $730 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Related Harry Styles' New "Watermelon Sugar" Video is Full of Suggestive Fruit -- and Summer Fashion Inspo Paris Shopping Post Lockdown: Gloves a Must at Gucci + Sneaker Addicts Line Up at Adidas & More A Look at Some of the Best #MetGalaChallenge Outfits Re-Created by Fans

Fans of Billy Porter know to expect the unexpected when it comes to fashion and shoes. The “Kinky Boots” alum’s style repertoire includes everything from a glittering Alexandro Fratelli blazer worn over a ruffled dress from Kim Perets and Coach platform boots to 24-carat gold-coated dress with matching bespoke Jimmy Choo towering sandals.

“I know it’s never been done before,” Porter told FN at the 2019 FNAAs. “What I’m trying to do reaches and extends beyond what has been done before. And we live in this social media culture where people think their opinion matters.

“For me, it was about ‘How do I be gracious about that … and not cuss bitches out,” he added. “How am I going to remain graceful and classy with what I know is going to come at me. … For me, it was like, I’m going to wear a gown and these bitches are going to come for me. And I’m going to have to come for them.”

For bold at-home shoes just like Billy Porter, shop these black and gold loafers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Stacy Adams Driving Loafers, $52 (was $75).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Deploy Loafers, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Milanoo

To Buy: Milanoo Embroidered Loafers, $92.

Click through the gallery to see more of Billy Porter’s most standout red carpet moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.