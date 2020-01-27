Billie Eilish Gives Into Logomania in Head-to-Toe Gucci at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish’s first-ever appearance at the Grammy Awards is already one to remember.

The “Bad Guy” singer chose a custom Gucci outfit wearing her favorite slime green color from head to toe, beginning with bright roots down to her Gucci emblem-coated jacket and pants. Her earrings, facemask and even her manicured nails featured the color and the Gucci logo as well.

Billie Eilish in head-to-toe Gucci at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She stepped onto the red carpet in Gucci’s Flashtrek sneakers featuring green jewels and black and green mesh suede and leather paneled uppers. Similar colorways retail for $1,590 at Net-a-porter.com.

Eilish is nominated for six awards tonight, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, up against the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Rosalía.

Lizzo herself arrived in an all-white ensemble with an old Hollywood-style glittering Versace gown The “Truth Hurts” singer matched her look with a pair of sparkling white strappy Rene Caovilla sandals.

Lizzo arrives at the red carpet for the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Lizzo’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

