Billie Eilish Gives Into Logomania in Head-to-Toe Gucci at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish’s first-ever appearance at the Grammy Awards is already one to remember.
The “Bad Guy” singer chose a custom Gucci outfit wearing her favorite slime green color from head to toe, beginning with bright roots down to her Gucci emblem-coated jacket and pants. Her earrings, facemask and even her manicured nails featured the color and the Gucci logo as well.
She stepped onto the red carpet in Gucci’s Flashtrek sneakers featuring green jewels and black and green mesh suede and leather paneled uppers. Similar colorways retail for $1,590 at Net-a-porter.com.
Eilish is nominated for six awards tonight, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, up against the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Rosalía.
Lizzo herself arrived in an all-white ensemble with an old Hollywood-style glittering Versace gown The “Truth Hurts” singer matched her look with a pair of sparkling white strappy Rene Caovilla sandals.
