Let Billie Eilish Be Your Stay-At-Home Fashion Guide

You may recognize Billie Eilish’s distinct voice from hit songs like “Bad Guy” or “Bellyache.” But equally notorious is the 18-year-old star’s signature oversize style and bold fashion choices — think neon green hair with a baggy Gucci set and chunky sneakers.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

From red carpets and concert stages to her off-duty looks, the music star defies usual standards of fashion trends that women are expected to wear. These unconventional ensembles, albeit eye-catching and out-of-the-ordinary, offer the benefit of comfort and ease versus fellow stars’ choices of body-tight dresses and daring hemlines.

In the current environment circulating around the coronavirus pandemic, Eilish has emerged as an unpredicted source of stay-at-home fashion inspiration that we didn’t know we needed until now. From oversize sweatshirts and basketball-style shorts to sneakers, matching socks — and yes, a face mask — it’s all pretty perfect for staying home on your couch.

Billie Eilish at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Below are three of her signature outfit combinations to try at home this weekend:

1. Graphic T-Shirt, Athletic Shorts and High-Top Kicks

Billie Eilish in Air Jordans at KROQ ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’ in Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One of Eilish’s best-known looks is her athletic shorts and t-shirt combo. It’s the easiest to pull off yet appears chic when including a cool designer t-shirt and a sprinkle of color. Her longer-length choice of shorts are also a perfect bottom to wearing during a work video call — no one can see that you’re maximizing your comfort level on the bottom.

Ganni printed t-shirt. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

To Buy: Ganni Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $116

Badger mesh shorts. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Badger Mesh Shorts, $16

Vans Sk8-Hi 2-Tone Linen. CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi 2-Tone Linen, $70

2. Oversized Sweater, Colorful Sweats and Chunky Sneakers

Billie Eilish wears Gucci Flashtrek sneakers in London on Feb. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

From the comfort of your own home, there is nothing better than swaddling yourself in a big, soft sweater. When paired with a colorful and comfortable bottom, you give the outfit a much-needed pop of color; the chunky sneaker takes it to the next level with a street style-approved touch.

Scotch & Soda chunky V-knit sweater. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Scotch & Soda Chunky V-Knit Sweater, $84 was $139

Hanes EcoSmart fleece sweatpants. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants, $13

Puma Nova sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Puma Nova Sneakers, $40 was $90

3. Streamlined Shirt and Shorts With Monochrome Shoes

Billie Eilish kicks off her tour in Miami, March 9. CREDIT: MEGA

This matching look makes you feel more put together as it implies the effort of coordination, even if you secretly bought the set together. Plus the monochrome footwear is matchable to more looks than one, making them an important style to always have in your closet.

Free People Malibu Surf set. CREDIT: Free People

To Buy: Free People Malibu Surf Set, $88

ASOS Design t-shirt and shorts set. CREDIT: ASOS

To Buy: ASOS Design T-Shirt and Shorts Set, $26

Reebok Freestyle Hi sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $60

