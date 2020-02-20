Billie Eilish Takes Her Oversize Style to London in $1.6K Crystal-Embellished Gucci Sneakers

Billie Eilish brought her signature oversize look to London yesterday, Feb. 19.

For an appearance at BBC Radio 1, the 18-year-old pop star sported a roomy beige turtleneck sneaker, worn over a pair of orange printed pants. For shoes, Eilish selected Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.

Billie Eilish wears Gucci Flashtrek sneakers in London on Feb. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Billie Eilish’s Gucci Flashtrek sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The kicks are made of a mix of materials including rubber, suede and canvas, with an ’80s video game-inspired Gucci logo and an on-trend lug sole. They come accessorized with a removable elastic strap adorned with sparkling crystals. The Gucci Flashtrek is available for purchase on Farfetch.com with a $1,590 price tag.

The “Bad Guy” hit maker pulled together her outfit with a pair of orange-tinted shades.

Eilish has developed a unique go-to look over the years, homing in on an aesthetic that is oversize, logo-heavy and includes bold colors. Gucci has become one of her favorite brands, and she has also worn luxe styles on the red carpet from the likes of Burberry and Chanel.

The Gucci Flashtrek sneaker has itself made a red carpet appearance on Eilish’s feet before, specifically at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month. The singer, who took home five trophies that night, wore a black and neon green pair with a head-to-toe, double-facing-G-covered ensemble from the Italian label that came in the same color palette.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you’re into the Flashtrek look but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of the more affordable alternatives rounded up below.

To Buy: Puma RS-X Winter Glimmer Women’s Sneaker, $110.

To Buy: Atlantic Stars Mira Chunky Sole Sneaker, $225.

To Buy: Steve Madden Redel Sneakers, $60.

