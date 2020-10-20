Billie Eilish Divides Twitter: What Colors Are Her Nike Sneakers?

Billie Eilish caused the latest meme this week when she shared her Nike sneakers on Instagram and sparked a debate about exactly what colors they are.

The “Bad Guy” singer posted videos and photos of her Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers on social media over the weekend, revealing a closer look at the unique style’s contrasting perforated uppers and three-dimensional overlays; similar designs resell for upwards of $600 at StockX.com. and the exact mint green and white colorway is available for $560 at KicksCrew.com.

While the colors to some appear pale pink and white, others started to argue that the uppers were in fact a pale green not a soft white and the pink overlays were actually white.

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/k2lA8XKEc9 — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 18, 2020

Nike Air More Uptempo in Mint green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kicks Crew

Watch on FN

After sharing the first images, fans began responding to Eilish herself to voice their thoughts and caused the musician to respond with her view of the colorway. She explained that the sneakers are actually white and soft green but her followers were still not convinced. The debacle continued, leading Eilish to take the sneakers outside to prove their color but eventually gave up and left fans to fight it out on their own.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that you guys still don’t know your sneakers at all because the people that agree with me, because they know what the f**k the shoe looks like, are all people who are sneakerheads that know what the f***ing Uptempo mint green shoes look like,” Eilish said finally on her Stories. “I don’t care what you think they look like; I care what they are!”

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/O7h1Tbt0Bk — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 18, 2020

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/FLKHZJYxd4 — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 18, 2020

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/iY9eJXeBsu — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 18, 2020