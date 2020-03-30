Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & More Stars Perform in Their Living Rooms to Help Raise Funds for Fight Against COVID-19

It was a star-studded social distancing night on Sunday, thanks to “The iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” presented by Fox.

Elton John hosted the fundraising concert to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus featuring at-home performances by Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Sam Smith and more stars.

The donations raised benefited Feeding America, a non-profit organization that feeds more than 46 million people through its network of more than 200 food banks, and First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to the families of first responders struggling financially during the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout the hour-long special, fans were treated with performances from their favorite artists straight from their personal homes, and the stay-at-home fashion was filled with cozy and comfortable looks rather than their typical stage outfits.

Hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers were by far the most popular attire. Some celebs, such as Cabello and Shawn Mendes, skipped shoes in general and went barefoot, too. Lady Gaga also ditched her usual, avant-garde garb and made an appearance in a pair of hot pink leggings and navy hoodie. She didn’t perform, but instead encouraged the world to stay positive while social distancing.

Eilish stayed true to her signature style, however.

She performed an acoustic version of “Bad Guy” with her brother, Finneas, wearing black sweats, a white graphic hoodie and matching “Billie” hat. She paired the look with the recently released white Converse x TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist collab All Star Disrupt CX sneakers, which retailed for $150 but have since sold out.

Other celebrities who appeared on the special included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato and Ellen DeGeneres.

