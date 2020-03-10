Billie EiIish Meets Jennifer Lopez in Her Signature Slime Green and Air Jordan High-Tops

Billie Eilish kicked off her “Where Do We Go?” world tour last night in Miami dressed in an on-brand outfit.

The “Bad Guy” singer wore shades of her signature slime green that matched her hair’s neon roots. Her oversize Gucci shirt-and-shorts set came in a satin fabric covered with glittering diamond-patterned logos.

Billie Eilish kicks off her tour in Miami, March 9. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s Nike kicks. CREDIT: MEGA

She stayed comfortable on stage in a pair of all-black Air Jordan Retro 1 High sneakers worn over black socks and layers of bandages. The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1984 and has since been a staple in the sneaker community; while originals of the black style are no longer available, pairs go for between $225 and $340 on resale site StockX.

Eilish also had a very special guest for her kick-off performance: Jennifer Lopez. The “On the Floor” singer brought her family to the show and shared a photo of herself, Eilish and daughter, Emme, in a group hug. For the show, Lopez went army chic in a green camouflage-print jacket and khaki green pants.

She referenced the classic film “When Harry Met Sally” in the caption of the post. In addition to a few emojis and bright green hearts, Lopez wrote, “When Emme met Billie.”

While Billie Eilish’s Jordan sneakers may be retro, check out recent all-black high-tops that you can buy now.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

