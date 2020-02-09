Billie Eilish Takes Her Oversize Style to the Oscars in an Embellished Chanel Look

Billie Eilish has arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards, and she’s brought her typical oversize style with her.

The 18-year-old pop star hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a white Chanel ensemble. The 5-time Grammy Award winner often can be spotted in sweatsuits, but she went for a slightly more formal outfit on the carpet, choosing a white-on-white houndstooth set. Her jacket featured embellishment with Chanel’s interlocking “C” logo, with a graffiti-inspired smudge accent adding another fun element.

Billie Eilish in Chanel at the 2020 Oscars CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For footwear, Eilish opted for a pair of fluffy black-and-white sneakers. The singer wore lace fingerless gloves with layered rings and necklaces — and she even had crystal accents on her nails. She wore her two-tone hair (a mix of brunette and slime green) pulled up into a messy updo.

As Eilish’s music career has blossomed, she’s also become a style icon to many of her fans. Her androgynous ensembles have inspired others to follow suit, with oversize T-shirts, baggy pants and gender-fluid silhouettes gaining popularity among female street style stars.

The A-lister will be performing at tonight’s ceremony as part of the in memoriam segment. The ceremony itself begins at 8 p.m. ET, although the carpet is already well underway.

