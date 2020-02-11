The Internet is Loving This Video of Bill Nye Dancing to Lizzo on a NYFW Runway

Bill Nye appears at the March for Science rally in Washington, D.C.

Bill Nye went from everyone’s favorite science teacher to everyone’s favorite runway model at New York Fashion Week. The TV science educator modeled for the Blue Jacket Fashion Show last Wednesday, Feb 5. All proceeds from the event went to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Bill Nye has figured out the science to rhythm and… I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/9ouvQ7vaqE — April (@ReignOfApril) February 8, 2020

A video of Nye’s fashion debut went viral due to his playful catwalk strut. The 64-year-old danced down the catwalk to Lizzo’s hit song “Juice” and the internet loved every moment of it.

Nye looked sleek and stylish in a tuxedo designed by Nicholas Graham which featured a blue floral blazer embellished with silver detailing. He matched the jacket with a white button-down shirt, black trousers and, of course, his signature accessory: a bow tie. On his feet, he kept it classic with a pair of shiny patent leather dress shoes.

‘The Circle’ star Joey Sasso also hit the runway for the show in a pinstriped black, white and navy jacket which he paired with a navy blue crew-neck shirt and jeans. He matched the look with a pair of black boots.

