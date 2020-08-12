Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Twin in Power Suits For Debut of Historic Presidential Ticket

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.

Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris have officially made their first appearance as running mates in Delaware on Wednesday. The two introduced their presidential ticket during a press conference wearing outfits that were quite similar to each other.

For the occasion, Harris swapped her go-to sneakers for a pair of sensible nude pumps with a blue pantsuit. She accessorized with pearl earrings and necklace. Biden, meanwhile, chose a navy suit, light blue tie and lace-up shoes. Both walked in wearing face masks.

“I’m incredibly honored by this responsibility and I’m ready to get to work,” Harris said during the appearance at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del.

Sen. Kamala Harris wears a blue pantsuit, pumps and a face mask. CREDIT: AP

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Biden announced that he had chosen Harris as his vice presidential running mate, marking the first time a woman of color has been represented on a major party presidential ticket.

During her speech, Harris spoke about the women who led the way before her. She said, “I do so mindful of all of the heroic and ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination and resilience makes my presence here today even possible.”

Harris discussed the racial injustices the U.S. is facing, President Trump’s lack of leadership amid the coronavirus crisis as well as the country’s recent rise in unemployment due to Trump.

“We have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected,” she said. “[But] this election isn’t just about beating Donald Trump and Mike Pence. It’s about building this country back better.”

While Harris’ fashion choices are not the top priority, her choice of footwear is notable as she’s one of the first to wear sneakers on the campaign trail. When the former prosecutor and U.S. Senator began campaigning as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2019, she often chose sneakers over heels.

Harris in Davenport, Iowa, August 2019. CREDIT: AP

“Despite the many advancements of women in politics over the past few years — especially in the 2018 midterm elections — the expectation to conform to traditional, and sometimes outdated, codes of dress still exists,” writes FN’s Style Director Shannon Adducci. “Which is what makes Harris’s sneakers so symbolic.”