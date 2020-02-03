Beyoncé Goes Green in a Denim Balmain Suit With Soaring Pumps at the Super Bowl

Leave it to Queen Bey to wear a green denim suit to the Super Bowl.

Beyoncé was photographed before kickoff in the matching Balmain set at the Big Game in Miami with husband Jay Z and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. She also took to Instagram to show off her head-turning look, which included a custom Messika Paris choker dubbed “The Diamond Equalizer,” white cat-eye sunglasses and white-hot stilettos by Le Silla featuring a classic pointed toe. The Italian label’s Eva pumps are set on a 4.7-inch heel and retail for around $600.

The mother of three also shared a photo that Jay Z took of 8-year-old Blue jumping on the field. Prior to the game, the rapper was spotted spending time with his eldest daughter, who wore a black leather outfit complete with Balmain combat boots.

Recently, the iconic performer, 38, has been making headlines for her new Ivy Park collection with Adidas, which she gifted to some lucky celebs last month such as Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B and Ellen DeGeneres.

One of the first images of Beyoncé in her line with Adidas. CREDIT: Adidas

