Beyoncé Shines in Gold Mesh Sleeves & Over 300 Carats of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020

Only Beyoncé could skip the red carpet and still make major headlines with her Golden Globes look.

The singer attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles last night wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, designed for her by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

The custom creation was a bias slip dress in black silk crepe with dramatic golden sleeves woven from mesh. While the gown had a floor-length hem, an image posted by Beyoncé on Instagram provides a glimpse of her black sandals underneath.

Lorraine Schwartz custom-crafted the star’s earrings — which featured more than 250 carats of diamonds. The over-the-top sparklers weren’t the only bling Bey wore: She also had on four rings weighing a total of 73 carats.

Beyoncé was in attendance as a nominee in the Best Original Song category for “Spirit,” which she wrote for “The Lion King” with Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Other nominees included “Beautiful Ghosts” (Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber), “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Elton John and Bernie Taupin), “Into the Unknown” (Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez) and “Stand Up” (Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo). Taupin and John came away with the win for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” written for the John biopic “Rocketman.”

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Want more?

Worst Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes, According to You

Priyanka Chopra + More Stars Take on Spring’s Biggest Color Trend at the Golden Globes

J-Lo Arrives in a Dramatic Valentino Gown at the Golden Globes