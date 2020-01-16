Beyoncé Gifts Ivy Park Product to Reese Witherspoon, Ellen and More Celebs

One of the first images of Beyoncé in her line with Adidas.

Beyoncé is in the spirit of giving this week. Ahead of this week’s launch of her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, the superstar gave some of her famous friends an early look at the line.

The lucky ones received a bright orange covered rack filled with her brand’s new footwear and apparel, which gave us a peek into what we can expect, including the Nite Jogger, the Ultra Boost and the Super Sleek sneakers in a mix of Maroon and Solar Orange colorways.

Reese Witherspoon was among the many celebs, such as Ellen Degeneres, Cardi B and Janelle Monae, who received the product. The actress took time to try on pieces from the collection, consisting of beanies, oversized sweatshirts, an Adidas three-stripe jumpsuit and a bodycon dress. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” she posted on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber got her hands on Beyonce’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection this week, too, and was spotted yesterday in Ivy Park track pants and matching Nite Joggers.

The collection will be available on Adidas.com and in select stores on Jan. 18. The brand confirmed sizing will range from extra small to extra large, and prices will range from $25 to $250.

Want more?

Everything We Know About the Beyoncé x Adidas Launch So Far

Jonah Hill Confirms Partnership With Adidas Originals