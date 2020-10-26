Beyoncé Gives Athleisure a Suited Twist in an Ivy Park x Adidas Set & Sneakers

Beyoncé gave her athleisure style a suited twist over the weekend as she modeled pieces from her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

As seen on Instagram on Sunday, the “Lemonade” artist posed in a two-piece set from the new collab, set to release online on Oct. 29 at Adidas.com and in stores on Oct. 30. Coming from the second drop between the two brands, Beyoncé posed in a cropped blazer-style jacket with coordinating three-striped pants in a bright coral colorway.

As for footwear, the “Crazy In Love” singer modeled the collab’s take on Adidas’ Sleek Super 72 silhouette. The low-top style features a platform lift with mixed material uppers, a gum outsole and neon-tipped laces, all with a neon stripe edging for a pop of color. The style in its original form from the German brand retails for $90 at Adidas.com.

Last week, the Texas native revealed even more pieces from the upcoming collection. The capsule highlights shades of pink, tan, neon yellow and green in a series of outerwear, athleisure and loungewear styles. In one look, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed in a pastel green bodysuit with contrast striping; she accented the look with branded soft nude sock booties set atop a see-through block heel.

The footwear selection includes an Ivy Park Ultra Boost and Nit Jogger in addition to the Sleek Super 72 silhouette, all joined by a new Ivy Park Forum design in both mid-top and low-top iterations.

Beyoncé released her debut collection with Adidas through her athleisure line Ivy Park at the beginning of 2020 and it quickly made headlines due to its stylish nature and unique drop. Before any pieces were available to shop, the Houston singer delivered surprise packages filled with apparel and footwear from the capsule to stars near and wide including Ciara, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B amongst others.

