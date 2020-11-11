Beyoncé Surprises Fans With a New Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Black Pack’

Fans across the world weren’t ready for the news Beyoncé sprung on them last night: more Adidas x Ivy Park pieces are on the way.

Coming just a few weeks after the two brands dropped their first-ever fall collection at the end of October, Beyoncé took to social media to share that there are still new Adidas x Ivy Park designs to come. Titled the “Black Pack,” the monochromatic capsule features everything from leggings and biker shorts to jumpsuits and mini skirts.

Along with the new apparel comes a new footwear silhouette for the collab, a high-top white sneaker complete with an adjustable ankle strap, classic Three Stripes accents and mixed material uppers.

The Adidas x Ivy Park “Black Pack” has an American drop at Adidas.com on Nov. 17 followed by a global online drop on Nov. 18 and an in-store release on Nov. 19.

Watch on FN

The “Drunk In Love” singer previewed the new sneakers and a jumpsuit from the “Black Pack” back in August when she was spotted leaving a secret photoshoot in New York.

Beyoncé spotted leaving a photoshoot in New York, Aug. 23. CREDIT: MEGA

Beyoncé spotted leaving a photoshoot in New York, Aug. 23. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up of Beyoncé’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Beyoncé released her debut collection with Adidas through her athleisure line Ivy Park at the beginning of 2020 and it quickly made headlines due to its stylish nature and unique drop. Before any pieces were available to shop, the Houston singer delivered surprise packages filled with apparel and footwear from the capsule to stars near and wide including Ciara, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B amongst others.

For the second capsule that dropped on Oct. 30, the footwear selection included an Ivy Park Ultra Boost and Nite Jogger in addition to the Sleek Super 72 silhouette, all joined by a new Ivy Park Forum design in both mid-top and low-top iterations.

Click through the gallery to see more Ivy Park x Adidas pieces from previous collections.