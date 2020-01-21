Beyoncé Wears Logo Grill on Her Front Tooth to Celebrate Adidas x Ivy Park Sellout

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection sold out fast after debuting this weekend — and the singer is thanking the people who made it happen.

Queen Bey took to Instagram yesterday night to express her gratitude for all those who purchased items from the range. And she did so in toothsome fashion, sharing a close-up shot of a silver-tone Adidas logo attached to her incisor.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud,” Beyoncé wrote. “Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B.”

Ahead of the launch, Beyoncé gifted the collection to the who’s who of Hollywood, sending looks to stars such as rapper Cardi B, actress Reese Witherspoon, model Hailey Baldwin and talk show host Ellen Degeneres.

Items from the Adidas x Ivy Park range were executed in a color palette featuring solar orange, maroon and cream hues. In terms of footwear, offerings included Nite Jogger, Ultra Boost and Super Sleek sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé’s best red carpet styles over the years.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Collection Including Neon-Dipped Nite Jogger Sneakers

Beyoncé Shines in Gold Mesh Sleeves & Over 300 Carats of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020

Beyoncé Embraces Leopard Prints and Gets Praise From Cardi B