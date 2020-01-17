Beyoncé Teases Adidas x Ivy Park in $60 Sock Booties and Endless Sneakers

One of the first images of Beyoncé in her line with Adidas.

Beyoncé joined forces with Adidas on a new collection with her Ivy Park brand that has celebrities already going wild.

For the campaign, the “Crazy in Love” singer styled her matching cream and maroon sweatpants and joggers set with an unexpected shoe: a heeled bootie. The Must Sock Fit Stiletto boots from Public Desire feature a mid-calf silhouette with a pointed toe and a 4.5-inch heel, retailing for just $60 at Publicdesire.com.

The shoes can be seen in the top left of one of Beyoncé’s six different posts sharing previews of the collection before it becomes available to buy tomorrow on Adidas.com and in select stores. The brand confirmed sizing will range from extra small to extra large, and prices will range from $25 to $250.

In addition to the affordable boots, Bey also showed off the new sneaker silhouettes from the capsule, including neon-dipped Nite Joggers, Ultra Boost sneakers and Super Sleek sneakers in addition to two different colorways of sock booties with thin stiletto heels featuring the Three Stripes.

The pieces in the collection range from biker shorts and sports bras to sweatpants, jackets and even an athleisure-chic dress, all in mixes of white, maroon and orange.

The debut drop, according to Adidas, “celebrates power, freedom and individuality for anyone who has the confidence to take chances and live unapologetically.”

Adidas North America president Zion Armstrong told FN in early December 2019 about the collections the brand will release — including the work with Beyoncé — and explained that two will drop in 2020. “In terms of range, there are two collections. There is Beyoncé and Adidas and then there’s Ivy Park,” Armstrong explained to FN. “And this is not just athleisure product. We [will also] have performance product. She is a phenomenal creator athlete and is helping us push the envelope in performance product with materials and fit.”