How to Watch the 2020 BET Awards Livestream for Free

The BET Awards are back in a whole new format for 2020. The show airs virtually for the first time on June 28 in a celebration of the best of the Black entertainment industry. Get ready for performances and appearances from Usher, Megan Thee Stallion and more on the star-studded show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 BET Awards.

How to Watch the Award Show

The 2020 BET Awards air live Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET with simultaneous broadcasts occurring on BET, BET Her and CBS. The show will also be available for viewing on BET Africa with international simulcasts in the United Kingdom, South Korea and France.

You can also stream the show through BET.com as well as through CBS All Access which offers a free 7-day trial for new members.

Lil Nas X wearing Pyer Moss at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is the Host?

This year’s show will be hosted by Amanda Seales, comedian and actress who stars in HBO’s “Insecure.”

Amanda Seales at the 51st NAACP Image Awards Dinner, Feb. 21. CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

Drake leads the pack with six nominations for Sunday’s show, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five nods and Beyoncé, Lizzo, Chris Brown, DaBaby and Nicki Minaj racking up four each.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Who Is Being Honored?

The BET Awards will be honoring the late Kobe Bryant with a special tribute courtesy of Lil Wayne. Legendary Rock and Roll singer Little Richard will also be honored by Wayne Brady.

Beyoncé also will be accepting a special presentation for the prestigious Humanitarian Award in regard to her charitable work primarily through her BeyGOOD Foundation as well as more philanthropic endeavors. Additionally, this year’s Shine A Light honorees include D-Nice, Swizz Beats, Nicolas Johnson and Timbaland; the title goes to those who display creativity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Beyonce at the “Lion King” premiere, July 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Who Will Be Performing?

You can expect performances from the best of the best come Sunday. The star-studded performance lineup is stacked with names like Usher, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Usher at the 2019 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Who Is Making Appearances?

Billy Porter plans to stop by during the show as does Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Samuel L. Jackson and Lena Waithe amongst others with virtual appearances.