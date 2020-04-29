Why Timothée Chalamet Is a Self-Styled Icon for the Ages

No stylist? No problem, according to Timothée Chalamet. The actor, who has gained notoriety over the past few years for roles in “Call Me By Your Name,” “Beautiful Boy” and “Little Women,” has also garnered a reputation for his incredible fashion. Rumor has it, he develops his looks all by himself.

Not using a stylist by choice in this era of celebrity is a rarity — and a welcomed one.

Since Chalamet rose on the scene in 2017, he’s been one to watch on the red carpet, offering ensembles that flips traditional menswear on its head entirely. In a sea of black tuxes, it’s hard not to notice the young star who continuously steps out in colorful hues, uniquely tailored suits and avant garde outfits.

Take the 2019 Venice Film Festival when he hit the red carpet in a Haider Ackermann look, which consisted of futuristic fine lines and a sleek gray sheen. He paired the suit with Western-inspired boots detailed with a pointed toe and stacked heel.

Timothée Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival in another Haider Ackermann look, which consisted of futuristic fine lines and a sleek silver sheen. This time, he paired the suit with Western-inspired boots. CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Chalamet often collaborates with designer Haider Ackermann, wearing daring looks from the designer that not only encompass the changing landscape of menswear but Chalamet’s overall confidence and attitude, which is brought out by his clothing.

Timothée Chalamet goes electric blue in this Haider Ackermann look for the Australian premiere of the movie “The King.” CREDIT: BRENDON THORNE/Shutterstock

The actor is one of the few men reinventing the category’s typical shapes and silhouettes. Just look at his shoes. Chalamet is rarely seen in the classic patent-leather lace-up shoe at events, rather he contrasts sharp suiting with chunky combat boots and sneakers. Plus, he’s not scared to wear a men’s heel.

Along with Haider Ackermann, Chalamet is a fan of Berluti (Ackermann was creative director there from 2016 to 2018), Alexander McQueen, Thom Browne, Stella McCartney and Virgil Abloh.

He’s particularly a fan of Louis Vuitton men’s, which has Abloh at the helm as artistic director since 2018. And it was the Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards that has made him a true fashion influencer.

Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the 2019 Golden Globes for turning typical menswear on its head and wearing Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton’s embellished harness look. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

According to Lyst’s 2019 Year in Fashion index, Chalamet’s conversion power is there and brands should take notice. After he wore another Louis Vuitton look — this time a Swarovski-embellished hoodie to “The King” premiere in London — Lyst saw a 192% rise in searches for men’s hoodies, and searches for Haider Ackermann spiked 806% the week he wore one of the brand’s suits.

His fashion credibility has gone mainstream, too. “Saturday Night Live” recently spoofed his penchant for fashion with a “MasterClass” sketch on style from “Timothée Chalamet.” And earlier this month, the Internet exploded with memes of Chalamet featuring the quarantine trend of a shaved head (which wasn’t even real), proving the obsession with the Oscar-nominated star is very real.

Though the last time we saw Chalamet on the red carpet was at the 2020 Oscar when he ditched a tux for an unexpected navy track suit by Prada, we’re sure it won’t be the last. He will next be seen in the sci-fi film “Dune,” which is set to open on December 18, and it’s been announced that Chalamet will reprise his breakout role as Elio in the “Call Me By Your Name” sequel.

For more head-turning looks from Timothée Chalamet, click through the gallery.