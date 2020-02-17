From Men’s Heels to Sneakers: A Look at Swae Lee’s Bold Fashion Statements

Swae Lee doesn’t have any boundaries when it comes to his style. The “Sunflower” singer is all about finding confidence through his clothing and if it means wearing men’s heels or a blouse, he’ll do it.

Most recently, Swae Lee stepped out for the Grammy Awards wearing a Peter Dundas women’s look from the designer’s D8 collection which consisted of white wide-leg trousers and a matching robe jacket, both embellished with silver and crystal art nouveau embroidery. He completed the look in a pair of his own Giuseppe Zanotti collaboration boots, which happen to have a stacked heel.

The silver glitter shoes were just one look from his capsule with Zanotti which pushes gender norms. Pink loafers and heeled floral booties are also among the collection’s styles.

He told FN, “I’m not scared. I’m not putting a limit on my style.”

Swae Lee also knows how to style a sneaker. The one half of sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has been seen in everything from luxury kicks to Nike Air Force Ones (which he says can only be worn fresh out of the box once) paired with matching sets and often colorful ensembles. Plus, he and his brother Slim were brand ambassadors for Reebok, fronting the company’s Classic Leather campaign in 2017.

Since Swae Lee is all about creating memorable fashion moments, there’s no predicting what he will wear next.

