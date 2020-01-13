The Best Dressed at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards was the second red carpet of an awards season that is shaping up to a be a whirlwind due to a truncated schedule (the Grammys air on Jan. 26; the Oscars on Feb. 9).

This time around, there was plenty of color, a palette of highly saturated oranges, yellows, turquoise and fuchsia, the last of which was Zendaya’s hue de nuit for a Tom Ford sculptural breastplate and matching skirt. It’s a far cry from the sea of gold, silver and champagne sequin and embellishment that has populated most red carpets of recent years.

Zendaya in a Tom Ford sculptural breastplate and matching skirt with Christian Louboutin pumps.

But is it a better choice? Many of the colors seemed off; the wrong shades for winter skin. Kristen Bell’s lime green jumpsuit felt jarring, and the proliferation of tangerine on the red carpet merits a review of the color as fashion’s next statement hue.

Saoirse Ronan in an Erdem gown.

But there were those who wore it well, like Alison Brie who donned a fitted Brandon Maxwell gown. Awkwafina opted for a bold yellow that she pulled off thanks to the pairing of a bright red lip. And Billy Porter continued his tour de force in a turquoise jumpsuit with an angular strapless neckline and gigantic pant legs.

Catherine O'Hara

Otherwise, the evening was a lesson in why actresses often dress in metallic neutrals and black: Because it’s quite often the most flattering choice.

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Anne Hathaway in Alexandre Birman heels.

Awkwafina

Julia Butters

Billy Porter

Joey King in Prada.

Christina Applegate

Sarah Snook.

Laura Dern.

