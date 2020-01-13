Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best Dressed at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
florence-pugh-heels-critics-choice-2
Saoirse Ronan
Kristen Bell
Anne Hathaway
Kate Beckinsale
View Gallery 105 Images

The Critics’ Choice Awards was the second red carpet of an awards season that is shaping up to a be a whirlwind due to a truncated schedule (the Grammys air on Jan. 26; the Oscars on Feb. 9).

This time around, there was plenty of color, a palette of highly saturated oranges, yellows, turquoise and fuchsia, the last of which was Zendaya’s hue de nuit for a Tom Ford sculptural breastplate and matching skirt. It’s a far cry from the sea of gold, silver and champagne sequin and embellishment that has populated most red carpets of recent years.

Zendaya, Critics Choice Award, Tom Ford, Louboutin
Zendaya in a Tom Ford sculptural breastplate and matching skirt with Christian Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

But is it a better choice? Many of the colors seemed off; the wrong shades for winter skin. Kristen Bell’s lime green jumpsuit felt jarring, and the proliferation of tangerine on the red carpet merits a review of the color as fashion’s next statement hue.

Saoirse Ronan25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Saoirse Ronan in an Erdem gown.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

But there were those who wore it well, like Alison Brie who donned a fitted Brandon Maxwell gown. Awkwafina opted for a bold yellow that she pulled off thanks to the pairing of a bright red lip. And Billy Porter continued his tour de force in a turquoise jumpsuit with an angular strapless neckline and gigantic pant legs.

Catherine O'Hara25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Catherine O’Hara
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Otherwise, the evening was a lesson in why actresses often dress in metallic neutrals and black: Because it’s quite often the most flattering choice.

florence pugh, critics choice awards, little women
Florence Pugh at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Anne Hathaway in Alexandre Birman heels.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Awkwafina25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Awkwafina
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Julia Butters25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Julia Butters</p> <p>
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Billy Porter25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Billy Porter</p> <p>
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Joey King25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Joey King in Prada.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Christina Applegate25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Christina Applegate</p> <p>
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Sarah, snook, critics, choice, awards
Sarah Snook.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
laura, dern, critics, choice, awards, best, dressed
Laura Dern.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad