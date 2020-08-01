Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & More Best Looks From GLAAD Media Awards 2020

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards was held virtually for the first time on Thursday after being postponed due to coronavirus. But despite going virtual, honorees and performers brought their A-game when it came to dressing up.

The award show, which celebrates the visibility of the LGBTQ community in media, was hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere. The virtual show featured performances from Chloe x Halle and Shea Diamond as well as Ben Platt. Honors included awards given to Lil Nas X for Outstanding Music Artist, “Booksmart” for Outstanding Film and “Schitt’s Creek” for Outstanding Comedy.

Together, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade presented the cast of “Pose” with the Outstanding Drama Series award in style.

Union wore an ensemble from L.A.-based label No Sesso with black heeled boots. Wade complemented the actress’ outfit by sporting an all-black look with black sneakers.

Other stylish appearances included award recipient Lil Nas X, who tends to always make a statement at award shows with his Western-inspired outfits. For the virtual award show, the “Old Town Road” singer went a bit more minimal than usual with a white blouse with transparent stripe details. Regardless, the musician was one of the best-dressed stars of the evening.

Duo Chloe and Halle brought down the house with their Spice Girl-inspired looks. The duo performed as the “GLAAD Girls” with “RuPaul Drag Race” Stars Naomi Smalls, Vanessa Vanije and Mayhem Miller.

Other notable appearances of the evening included Billie Porter, Dan Levy and Demi Lovato.

Missed the live stream? Fans can head to GLAAD’s YouTube channel to catch recaps. A recorded version of the 31st annual ceremony will also air on Logo on Monday.