Jonathan Van Ness Wears a Classic Navy Gown to Elton John’s 2020 Oscars Party

The “Queer Eye” cast brought their fashion A-game to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party tonight in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Van Ness wore a floor-length navy gown with one sleeve and a cowl neck. The star accessorized with a silver handbag; the shoes were not visible beneath the dress’ hem.

Jonathan Van Ness CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bobby Berk wore a black suit including a jacket with a floor-length train. On his feet, the interior designer wore a pair of glittering silver boots with a chunky block heel.

Bobby Berk CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Men’s heels are trending for the fall ’20 season, thanks to top designers such as Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. While there’s a long history of men wearing high shoes, the styles haven’t been as hot in recent seasons — but as gender-fluidity in fashion increases, heeled silhouettes are back in vogue.

Tan France also opted for a heeled style. The fashion designer wore a cream-colored suit that included a cropped jacket and flared trousers. On his feet, France wore a pair of shining black shoes with a subtle platform.

Tan France CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Karamo Brown wore a mustard yellow suit with white Chelsea boots.

Karamo Brown CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The final “Queer Eye” cast member, Antoni Porowski, went with a chocolate brown suit, teamed with a matching button-down and bow-tie. The cookbook author completed her ensemble with a pair of smoking slippers.

Antoni Porowski CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

