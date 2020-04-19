Ben Affleck Wears Unreleased Sustainable Sneakers for a Walk With His Three Kids

Ben Affleck wore a casual ensemble as he went for a walk in Los Angeles yesterday alongside his kids.
The 47-year-old actor was out and about in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a navy coat (which he lent to his daughter at one point) over a bluish-gray T-shirt and tan pants.
For footwear, Affleck selected unreleased Kenneth Cole Earth Day Liam sneakers. The shoes have uppers crafted from overstock materials and laces made with 100% recycled polyester, with a recycled microsuede and cork stock lining. The kicks feature a textural pop courtesy of a python-print heel counter. They drop on Kennethcole.com on April 20.
Affleck was accompanied by all three of his kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Sam (8), who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Violet wore a blue and white striped button-down top with a blue miniskirt, completing her look with penguin-accented slippers. Seraphina sported a gray sweatsuit with black sneakers. And Sam rounded out the pack in a striped hoodie, black pants and black and blue New Balance sneakers.
Affleck has worn his Kenneth Cole sneakers before. For an April 16 outing in Los Angeles alongside girlfriend Ana de Armas, the three-time Golden Globe winner wore a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with the simple sneakers.
While Affleck’s shoes aren’t available to shop just yet, we’ve rounded up some more eco-friendly men’s footwear options below that you can buy now.
To Buy: Tread by Everlane The Court Sneaker, $98.
To Buy: Veja V-10, $105 (was $150).
To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 20 SB Sneakers, $144 (was $180).
