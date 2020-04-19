Ben Affleck Wears Unreleased Sustainable Sneakers for a Walk With His Three Kids

Ben Affleck wore a casual ensemble as he went for a walk in Los Angeles yesterday alongside his kids.

The 47-year-old actor was out and about in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a navy coat (which he lent to his daughter at one point) over a bluish-gray T-shirt and tan pants.

(L-R): Sam Affleck, Ben Affleck and Violet Affleck in Los Angeles, April 18. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ben Affleck’s Kenneth Cole sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, Affleck selected unreleased Kenneth Cole Earth Day Liam sneakers. The shoes have uppers crafted from overstock materials and laces made with 100% recycled polyester, with a recycled microsuede and cork stock lining. The kicks feature a textural pop courtesy of a python-print heel counter. They drop on Kennethcole.com on April 20.

The Kenneth Cole Earth Day Liam sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Affleck was accompanied by all three of his kids, Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Sam (8), who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Violet wore a blue and white striped button-down top with a blue miniskirt, completing her look with penguin-accented slippers. Seraphina sported a gray sweatsuit with black sneakers. And Sam rounded out the pack in a striped hoodie, black pants and black and blue New Balance sneakers.

(L-R): Seraphina Affleck, Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck and Sam Affleck. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Affleck has worn his Kenneth Cole sneakers before. For an April 16 outing in Los Angeles alongside girlfriend Ana de Armas, the three-time Golden Globe winner wore a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with the simple sneakers.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck out for a dog walk in Los Angeles, April 16. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While Affleck’s shoes aren’t available to shop just yet, we’ve rounded up some more eco-friendly men’s footwear options below that you can buy now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Tread by Everlane The Court Sneaker, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Veja V-10, $105 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 20 SB Sneakers, $144 (was $180).

