Ben Affleck Wears Unreleased Sustainable Sneakers for a Dog Walk with Anna de Armas

Ben Affleck and Anna de Armas are taking advantage of the beautiful weather in Los Angeles by taking a stylish dog walk.

While Affleck went for a relaxed fit in a gray T-shirt and light-wash jeans, De Armas spruced up her look in a $285 sold-out Maje leather-wrap mini dress. But they both played it safe in matching patterned face masks.

Anna de Armas and Ben Affleck out for a dog walk in Los Angeles, April 16. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ben Affleck’s sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Affleck included a sustainable touch with his choice of footwear. “The Way Back” actor stepped out in a set of Kenneth Cole’s Earth Day Liam sneakers with uppers made from overstock materials and laces created using 100% recycled polyester. Finished off with recycled microsuede and cork stock lining, the unreleased style features a textural pop with a python heel counter.

The Liam sneakers, along with Kenneth Cole’s Earth Day Maddox and Kam silhouettes, all drop on April 20 with price ranges of $129 to $199 and will be available online at KennethCole.com.

The Kenneth Cole Earth Day Liam sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Like Affleck, de Armas also chose a laid-back sneaker for their walk. The “Knives Out” actress contrasted her leather dress with bright all-white low-top sneakers.

Anna de Armas out for a dog walk in Los Angeles, April 16. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

As of March 2020, Anna de Armas became a brand ambassador for Swiss luxury jewelry brand Chopard. The 31-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress is also set to star alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in the upcoming James Bond film “No Time Left to Die.”

Shop our picks of cruelty-free men’s sneakers that echo Affleck’s style just head of Earth Day on April 22.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Pro Low Vegan Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Toms Carlo Vegan Sneakers, $45 (was $50.)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 Vegan Sneakers, $80.

