Ben Affleck’s ‘Favorite Daughter’ & Ana de Armas Coordinate Looks at the Grocery Store

Ana de Armas joined Ben Affleck and his oldest daughter Violet, 14, for a grocery shop in Los Angeles on Friday.

The “Knives Out” actress and the teenager coordinated looks in ripped light wash jeans, white tops and protective face masks. Violet, left, kept warm in a sweatshirt that read “Favorite Daughter” while de Armas went for a Canadian tuxedo with her double denim combo. A similar hoodless sweatshirt like the teenager’s pick from Sub_Urban Riot retails for $68 at Nordstrom.com.

(L-R) Violet Affleck, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck at the grocery store in Los Angeles, June 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Violet Affleck (L) and Ana de Armas at the grocery store in Los Angeles, June 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer view of Violet Affleck (L) and Ana de Armas’ sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The duo also both topped their ensembles with light-shaded footwear. Violet chose a pale pink athletic style courtesy of Nike while de Armas decided on a set of relaxed sneakers from Golden Goose. You can find similar styles to Violet’s pick for $90 at Zappos.com and similar star-accented kicks like de Armas’ style for $530 at Ssense.com.

Ana de Armas at the grocery store in Los Angeles, June 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ana de Armas’ Golden Goose sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Ben and Violet Affleck grocery shopping, June 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer view of Violet Affleck’s sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck’s look was a take on cool dad style in a laid-back button-down shirt, untucked over tailored khaki pants and leather lace-up boots.

Violet Affleck’s look resembled that of her mom Jennifer Garner’s relaxed style. Garner can oftentimes be spotted in jeans and sweaters or leggings and t-shirts, all paired with sneakers from Nike, Chanel, New Balance and more.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Garner’s mom-chic style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.