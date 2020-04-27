Ben Affleck Breaks Out Sustainable Sneakers for Walk With Teen Daughter

When it comes to footwear, Ben Affleck appears to be prioritizing sustainability.

The 47-year-old actor went for a walk with daughter Violet, 14, yesterday in Los Angeles. For the outing, Affleck was clad in a T-shirt, Nike basketball shorts and Allbirds’ sustainably made Wool Runners.

Ben Affleck (L) and daughter Violet in Los Angeles, April 26. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ben Affleck’s Allbirds sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The carbon-neutral silhouette features a durable, ethically sourced merino wool upper, a sugarcane midsole and laces made from 100% post-consumer polyester. It sells on Allbirds.com for $95 and comes in numerous colorways, including the black-and-white “Tuke Jo” Affleck chose.

Allbirds Wool Runner CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Violet looked summer-ready in a cherry blossom printed T-shirt and patterned shorts. The teen, who Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, completed her outfit with blue espadrille-style flats. Her two younger siblings, Seraphina (11) and Samuel (8) did not appear to be present for the outing.

Founded in 2016, Allbirds has made devotees of Silicon Valley techies and A-list celebrities alike. (In addition to Affleck, other famous fans include Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Cindy Crawford.) The San Francisco-based startup has the goal of being the lowest carbon emitter, on a per pair basis, in the shoe industry.

Affleck has been spotted in Allbirds’ wares before, but his shoe closet features sustainable silhouettes from more brands than just Allbirds. For instance, while out and about with his three kids on April 18, the two-time Academy Award winner sported Kenneth Cole’s Earth Day Liam sneakers. The shoes have uppers crafted from overstock materials and laces made with 100% recycled polyester, with a recycled microsuede and cork stock lining.

(L-R): Seraphina Affleck, Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck and Sam Affleck out and about in Los Angeles, April 18. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

