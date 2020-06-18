Bella Thorne Matches Her Neon Ugg Pride Slippers to Colorful New Artwork

Bella Thorne matched her slippers to her new art for her home in a colorful combination.

Bella Thorne CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The “Shake It Up” alumna posted a series of new pieces and paintings on her Instagram Story today including a rainbow splatter-paint image with a pop art-style set of eyes from ArtSugar.co; similar paintings retail for $370 or more from the retailer. The shades of the painting mirrored those of her bright slippers, seen at the bottom of the frame.

A look into Bella Thorne’s growing art collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Thorne/Instagram

The sunset-shaded ombré fuzzy shoes come from Ugg’s Pride capsule that first debuted in 2019 before releasing again in May this year. The Pride Fluff Yeah slide comes equipped with four neon stripes coated in moisture-wicking sheepskin material to keep feet warm but not too sweaty. With a 1.5-inch wedge lift, the logo finished shoes retail for $100 at Ugg.com.

Ugg Pride Fluff Yeah slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To commemorate its new Pride capsule in May, Ugg planned a donation $125,000 to GLAAD, a nonprofit organization working to increase advance acceptance and LGBTQ+ equality, support the organization’s culture-changing programs, including the GLAAD Media Institute.

“We wanted to express that there is a beauty in what makes you different and that you should never feel the need to apologize for who or what you love,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle for Deckers Brands, Ugg’s parent company.

New Disco platforms from Ugg’s 2020 Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

As for Thorne, when it comes to personal style, the actress already owns a wide collection of pairs from Ugg including the brand’s edgy graffiti slides. The 22-year-old tends to mix it up between casual short shorts and sneakers and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Midnight Sun” star has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for next projects, the entertainer is also set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

