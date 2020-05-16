Bella Thorne’s Fierce Thigh-High Boots Lace All the Way Up to Her Edgy Miniskirt

Bella Thorne’s latest look dances on the line between seasons with a mix of bold pieces.

As seen on her Instagram Stories, the “Midnight Sun” actress countered a raw-edged denim miniskirt with a rainbow-graphic sweatshirt from DSquared2. The white crewneck top sells for $340 from Harrods with a similar black iteration available on sale for $285 — 40% off its original price of $475 — from Bloomingdale’s.

She balanced out the feminine silhouettes with an edgy choice of footwear. Her lace-up boots skimmed the thigh, sitting atop a lifted platform sole. The style resembles Demonia’s Emily silhouette topped with a 2-inch heel; the boots retails for $96 at Amazon.com.

When it comes to personal style, Thorne oftentimes incorporates a touch of bold style in heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Stella Luna and Saint Laurent. The “Shake It Up” alumna has served as an ambassador for Biore, Buxom and Neutrogena products as well as starred in campaigns for Miss Me, Candie’s and more. As for her next projects, the entertainer is set to star in an upcoming series titled “Paradise City” alongside Olivia Culpo and the late Cameron Boyce.

